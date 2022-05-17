SSENSE’s Up-To-50%-Off Sale Features All Your Favorite Designer Brands

Mercedes Viera
Designer sale alert! Ring the alarm because some of our favorite luxury brands are up to 50% off at SSENSE. For a limited time only, the online boutique has everything from trendy streetwear to luxe designers at a major discount. Whether it's popular Converse platforms or iconic pearl jewelry from Vivienne Westwood, there are plenty of trend-forward options for your spring and summer wardrobe. No promo codes are needed to take advantage of SSENSE's super sale — so press snooze on your fashion alarm and take out your credit card before your favorite styles are all gone (which might be sooner than you think).
Up to 50% off Converse

Converse
Green & Blue Run Star Hike Sneakers
$85.00$115.00
SSENSE
Converse
Pink All Star Move Hi Top Sneakers
$54.00$75.00
SSENSE
Converse
Black Chuck 70 Hi Sneakers
$68.00$90.00
SSENSE
Converse
Off-white & Pink Chuck 70 Hi Sneakers
$68.00$90.00
SSENSE
Summer is starting, and that means you need a new pair of go-to fashion sneakers. If you've been seeing the Converse's platform sneakers everywhere, now's your chance to get them on sale and transform any outfit into a stylish one.
Up to 50% off Vivienne Westwood

Vivienne Westwood
Black Small Victoria Shoulder Bag
$187.00$225.00
SSENSE
Vivienne Westwood
Gold Jordan Earrings
$127.00$155.00
SSENSE
Vivienne Westwood
Gold Suzie Necklace
$127.00$155.00
SSENSE
Vivienne Westwood
Gold & White Lucrece Bracelet
$193.00$250.00
SSENSE
Is there a trendier jewelry designer than Vivienne Westwood right now? While you can't get the classic pearls in this sale, you can still add the brand's other pearl jewelry offerings with its iconic logo.
Up to 50% off GANNI

Ganni
Multicolor Recycled Nylon Mini Dress
$218.00$295.00
SSENSE
Ganni
Blue Ruched Mini Dress
$118.00$155.00
SSENSE
Ganni
Black Detached Collar
$80.00$95.00
SSENSE
Ganni
Beige Recycled Polyester Shorts
$196.00$255.00
SSENSE
Get the  ‘Ganni Girl’ aesthetic — effortless, confident, and chic — for less. Whether it's uniquely patterned mini dresses or detached crochet collars, we suggest adding to cart before they're all gone.
Up to 50% off Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs
Blue 'the Shutter' Shoulder Bag
$255.00$335.00
SSENSE
Marc Jacobs
Black 'the Icon' Sunglasses
$156.00$240.00
SSENSE
Marc Jacobs
Rose Gold & Pink 'the Scallop Medallion' Ring
$45.00$55.00
SSENSE
Marc Jacobs
Black 'the Shutter' Crossbody Bag
$259.00$375.00
SSENSE
Classic brand Marc Jacobs should definitely be on your spring wardrobe buys list. From pastel shoulder bags to chic sunglasses, there are lots of preppy pieces (with just enough edge) to choose from. Take advantage of the sale to stock up on these luxury designer styles starting at under $100.
Up to 50% Off I'm Sorry by Petra Collins

I'm Sorry by Petra Collins
Ssense Exclusive Purple Rib Mini Dress
$84.00$140.00
SSENSE
I'm Sorry by Petra Collins
Ssense Exclusive Grey Camo Shirt & Lounge ...
$135.00$225.00
SSENSE
I'm Sorry by Petra Collins
Ssense Exclusive Multicolor Tie-dye Flare ...
$147.00$245.00
SSENSE
I'm Sorry by Petra Collins
Ssense Exclusive Brown Velvet Devore Mini ...
$115.00$180.00
SSENSE
Fan of Petra Collins? Your closet is already yearning for the dreamy aesthetics of the photographer's SSENSE-exclusive designs. Y2K inspired, this line features lounge sets, mini dresses, and more.
Up to 50% off JACQUEMUS

Jacquemus
Khaki La Montagne 'le Short Arancia' Shorts
$184.00$230.00
SSENSE
Jacquemus
Tan La Montagne Shearling 'le Chiquito Moy...
$741.00$950.00
SSENSE
Jacquemus
Beige La Montagne 'la Veste Arles' Dress
$670.00$870.00
SSENSE
Jacquemus
Purple 'le Chiquito Montagne' Bag
$470.00$735.00
SSENSE
If you've been wanting to join the JACQUEMUS bandwagon, this is your chance to do so at a discount. Add a piece from the brand's modern French style to your closet — whether it's bike shorts or tiny bags.
Up to 50% off Off-White

Off White
Yellow Classic Industrial Belt
$156.00$255.00
SSENSE
Off White
White & Black Mini Binder Flap Bag
$721.00$1045.00
SSENSE
Off White
White Arrow Leaves Bath Robe
$318.00$505.00
SSENSE
Off White
White & Pink Rubber Industrial Belt
$257.00$450.00
SSENSE
This trendy streetwear brand by designer Virgil Abloh barely has anything in stock for this limited-time sale. But if you jump on board now, you can still nab anything from its famous industrial belts to its designer robes.
DashDividers_1_500x100
