SSENSE’s Up-To-50%-Off Sale Features All Your Favorite Designer Brands

Designer sale alert! Ring the alarm because some of our favorite luxury brands are up to 50% off at SSENSE. For a limited time only, the online boutique has everything from trendy streetwear to luxe designers at a major discount. Whether it's popular Converse platforms or iconic pearl jewelry from Vivienne Westwood, there are plenty of trend-forward options for your spring and summer wardrobe. No promo codes are needed to take advantage of SSENSE's super sale — so press snooze on your fashion alarm and take out your credit card before your favorite styles are all gone (which might be sooner than you think).
Summer is starting, and that means you need a new pair of go-to fashion sneakers. If you've been seeing the Converse's platform sneakers everywhere, now's your chance to get them on sale and transform any outfit into a stylish one.
Is there a trendier jewelry designer than Vivienne Westwood right now? While you can't get the classic pearls in this sale, you can still add the brand's other pearl jewelry offerings with its iconic logo.
Get the ‘Ganni Girl’ aesthetic — effortless, confident, and chic — for less. Whether it's uniquely patterned mini dresses or detached crochet collars, we suggest adding to cart before they're all gone.
Classic brand Marc Jacobs should definitely be on your spring wardrobe buys list. From pastel shoulder bags to chic sunglasses, there are lots of preppy pieces (with just enough edge) to choose from. Take advantage of the sale to stock up on these luxury designer styles starting at under $100.
Fan of Petra Collins? Your closet is already yearning for the dreamy aesthetics of the photographer's SSENSE-exclusive designs. Y2K inspired, this line features lounge sets, mini dresses, and more.
If you've been wanting to join the JACQUEMUS bandwagon, this is your chance to do so at a discount. Add a piece from the brand's modern French style to your closet — whether it's bike shorts or tiny bags.
This trendy streetwear brand by designer Virgil Abloh barely has anything in stock for this limited-time sale. But if you jump on board now, you can still nab anything from its famous industrial belts to its designer robes.
