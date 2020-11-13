The Savviest Sites To Buy Small-Space Sofas (& ALL The Deals You Can Score On Them)

I don't know about you, but I've moved quite a bit throughout my adult years. And, each time I have, the square footage of my newest spot seemed to shrink down to an even smaller size than the last. (Thanks, NYC real-estate and lack of roommates). While styling tighter quarters is in many ways simpler than decorating roomier ones, there's one home element that never fails to intimidate inside the smallest of spaces: furniture — and, more specifically, sofas. After years of feeling forced into lonely loveseat land and banished from stretched-out sectional heaven, I'd had enough. So, I hunted down the best space-savvy sofas that are anything but small.
After much internet digging, I discovered that there are actually tons of couches compact enough to fit inside tiny living quarters while still providing big statement-sofa energy (and ample room for lounging around!). Some furniture brands and retailers I stumbled upon have created specific designs for this particular apartment dilemma; from the aptly named "apartment sofas" with narrower frames that can fit snugly into itty bitty areas to the easily customized and assembled "modular sofas" built for singles to master all on their lonesome. Without further ado, click on to discover my findings for the top spots to buy a space-savvy sofa online — sectionals included (gasp!).
