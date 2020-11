The Savviest Sites To Buy Small-Space Sofas (& ALL The Deals You Can Score On Them)

I don't know about you, but I've moved quite a bit throughout my adult years. And, each time I have, the square footage of my newest spot seemed to shrink down to an even smaller size than the last. (Thanks, NYC real-estate and lack of roommates). While styling tighter quarters is in many ways simpler than decorating roomier ones , there's one home element that never fails to intimidate inside the smallest of spaces: furniture — and, more specifically, sofas. After years of feeling forced into lonely loveseat land and banished from stretched-out sectional heaven, I'd had enough. So, I hunted down the best space-savvy sofas that are anything but small.