Side Sleepers: These Pillows Were Made For You

According to a national sleep survey, 74% of people sleep on their sides — that's a lot of people. If you happen to be one of them, then you're probably intimately acquainted with the snuggle struggle. Assuming the comfortable position requires a night-long dance of wiggling, fluffing, and tossing until that one snoozed-on arm begins to lose circulation and then the cycle begins all over again. For the sake of our exhausted slumber sanities, we culled together a list of the best pillows that were actually crafted for side sleepers.
The Sleep Foundation states: "Side sleepers generally need thicker pillows to fill the space beneath their head and neck. Pillows that are too thin do not provide enough cushioning, while excessively thick pillows can interfere with spinal alignment and cause added pressure points to develop." With these notes in mind, we dug through a handful of trusted retailers across the web for raving reviews on supportive pillows that'll do the trick. Shop these side-sleeper-favorites ahead, from cooling-gel types to molded-latex iterations.
