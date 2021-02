Side Sleepers: These Pillows Were Made For You

According to a national sleep survey, 74% of people sleep on their sides — that's a lot of people. If you happen to be one of them, then you're probably intimately acquainted with the snuggle struggle. Assuming the comfortable position requires a night-long dance of wiggling, fluffing, and tossing until that one snoozed-on arm begins to lose circulation and then the cycle begins all over again. For the sake of our exhausted slumber sanities, we culled together a list of the best pillows that were actually crafted for side sleepers.