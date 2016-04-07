April is National Stress Awareness Month (not like we don't feel "aware" of our stress every month). And while we love yoga and meditation as ways to kick back and chill out, there's really nothing like a little dose of retail therapy after a less-than-stellar day.
Unsurprisingly, shopping (both online and IRL) has become one of our go-to ways to relax: There's just something soothing about sorting through the new arrivals sections at a favorite site, or aimlessly wandering through Zara with a friend. Since now is the time to put unwinding at the top of your mind, we're giving you full permission to indulge in our favorite pastime. Whether it's an under-$50 pick-me-up or a full-on, treat-yo'-self splurge, click on to see 22 goodies we've been eyeing for ourselves.
Unsurprisingly, shopping (both online and IRL) has become one of our go-to ways to relax: There's just something soothing about sorting through the new arrivals sections at a favorite site, or aimlessly wandering through Zara with a friend. Since now is the time to put unwinding at the top of your mind, we're giving you full permission to indulge in our favorite pastime. Whether it's an under-$50 pick-me-up or a full-on, treat-yo'-self splurge, click on to see 22 goodies we've been eyeing for ourselves.