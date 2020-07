The 10 Best Anti-Frizz Shampoos To Outsmart Humidity This Summer

If you're prone to the perennial fight against muggy air, the quickest fix may just be to switch up your shampoo. Celebrity stylist Justine Marjan tells us that your in-shower routine can actually make a big impact in how your hair responds — or doesn't respond — to the dew point. "You want to find a shampoo that pushes moisture into the hair," she says. "When your hair is well-hydrated, it's soft, silky, and more manageable when the moisture in the air increases."