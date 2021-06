Out Of Millions Of Shoes On Zappos, These Sneakers Reign Supreme

In the wonderful world of online shopping , where the number of product options is seemingly endless, Zappos is an obvious go-to for people in search of shoes. According to its website , the retailer is home to over four million in-stock items — an already impressive number that's only growing. And, while we love being spoiled with bounties of cyber choice, that's a whole lotta footwear for even the savviest shoppers among us to scroll through. Of course, we can always narrow down our search based on the type of shoe we're after (be that a square-toe sandal or a comfortable travel shoe) — but, even then, we'll still likely see thousands of different styles populate our screens. To take some of this purchase pressure off, if you don't already know what you're searching for, we went ahead and assembled the site's top-purchased shoes from the past month (according to data gathered directly by Zappos). The way we see it, best-selling shoes — all of which are sneakers , BTW (although clunkier and more open footwear from brands like Reef and Crocs are also popular!) — don't happen by accident, so if these sporty styles are flying off the digital shelves, it's not because they've suddenly grown wings.Using the information below, you can see for yourself what all the footwear fuss is about. Because even if these top-performers aren't your proverbial cup of tea, it's safe to say there are plenty more where that came from — sneakers or otherwise.