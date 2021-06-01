Out Of Millions Of Shoes On Zappos, These Sneakers Reign Supreme

In the wonderful world of online shopping, where the number of product options is seemingly endless, Zappos is an obvious go-to for people in search of shoes. According to its website, the retailer is home to over four million in-stock items — an already impressive number that's only growing. And, while we love being spoiled with bounties of cyber choice, that's a whole lotta footwear for even the savviest shoppers among us to scroll through. Of course, we can always narrow down our search based on the type of shoe we're after (be that a square-toe sandal or a comfortable travel shoe) — but, even then, we'll still likely see thousands of different styles populate our screens. To take some of this purchase pressure off, if you don't already know what you're searching for, we went ahead and assembled the site's top-purchased shoes from the past month (according to data gathered directly by Zappos). The way we see it, best-selling shoes — all of which are sneakers, BTW (although clunkier and more open footwear from brands like Reef and Crocs are also popular!) — don't happen by accident, so if these sporty styles are flying off the digital shelves, it's not because they've suddenly grown wings.
Using the information below, you can see for yourself what all the footwear fuss is about. Because even if these top-performers aren't your proverbial cup of tea, it's safe to say there are plenty more where that came from — sneakers or otherwise.
How they rank: 4.9 out of 5 stars; 1,564 reviews on Zappos
Why people love them: These sneakers offer plush midsole cushioning that makes them super soft without compromising on support and durability. Runners say the ride in these puppies is sometimes so smooth that you might even forget you're wearing shoes.
What they're saying: "LOVE THESE! I loved them so much that I bought a 2nd pair. One for work (I work in surgery and am on my feet all day long on floors that may as well be concrete)! I think they are amazing for walking, running, standing, etc! My arches have great support. I have a narrow heel and there is no issue with sliding and rubbing! I hope Brooks never discontinues the foot mold for these!" — Anonymous, Zappos reviewer
How they rank: 4.2 out of 5 stars; 3,786 reviews on Zappos
Why people love them: If you've had the sneaking sartorial suspicion that thick-soled Hoka sneakers are having a bit of a moment in recent years, that's because they are. Despite their clunky-but-cool appeal, Hoka sneakers are actually known to be light as a feather and have been spotted on some of the most famous feet in fashion including those of Winnie Harlow, Reese Witherspoon, and Gwyneth Paltrow. The Bondi 7 in particular is considered a game changer as the most cushioned style in the HOKA road-shoe lineup, meaning you can expect a comfortable and balanced ride over any distance.
What they're saying: "Former runner turned plus-sized woman looking to get my health back together. These put a spring in my step. Luxurious support and comfort. I actually look forward to daily walks to the park. Stop reading. Buy these." —Big S, Zappos reviewer
How they rank: 4.2 out of 5 stars; 2,918 reviews on Zappos
Why people love them: Clearly we weren't kidding when we said Hoka sneakers are huge right now (and not just because of those signature soles). Of all the sneakers in the Zappos universe, this brand is responsible for not just one but two of the most popular products on the site. The Clifton 7 features a streamlined silhouette and plush collar which a number of reviewers credit for easing foot and back pain.
What they're saying: "I'm a college cross country runner and am in love with this shoe. [It] has the perfect support and cushion for long runs on the gravel, pavement, and [off-road]. I've owned 5 pairs of these shoes now. They're also comfortable for walking. I think it runs true to size. I have a slender foot and it fits in the shoe well. There's a good amount of space within the shoe. The back [heel] support is also cushioned and has a good fit. Would recommend and will buy again!" — Sid T, Zappos reviewer
How they rank: 4.1 out of 5 stars; 529 reviews on Zappos
Why people love them: Hoka is not without competition when it comes to beloved brands on Zappos. This is the second style from Brooks to land high on the best-sellers list in women's shoes, and we've got a feeling it has something to do with the brand's reputation for using a special combination of fabric and technology to create running sneakers that are believed to boost speed and efficiency with each step.
What they're saying: "This is my first time wearing Brooks and I’ll never go back to anything else. The fit is very supportive and comfortable. I have a 5k coming up and I’ve been training in them 3 times a week and so far I have no complaints. They’re lightweight and a perfect fit." — Anonymous, Zappos reviewer
