From a seasonal perspective, March owns the spring equinox. But, from a product perspective? This weird transition of a month was all about the great indoors. According to our anonymous shopping data, Refinery29 readers and editors alike spent the past 30 days prioritizing at-home-type purchases; reclaiming the "granny" panty, sleeping beneath breathable linen bedding, creatively releasing with adult coloring books, and investing in a powerhouse skin-care regimen. And, now, we're dishing on the best-selling buys that made it all possible.
Ahead, discover the 29 top-purchased March products: from Sleep Week deals that left us feeling refreshed to cult-famous shackets that helped us figure out how the heck to dress and hidden-gem serums that saved our sapped post-winter complexions. If you didn't cozy up and snuggle down with a slew of self-pampering products this month, that's no problem. We've got you covered for April with our TL;DR guide to the best-selling, most wanted products from March 2022.
