29 Best Sellers Refinery29 Readers Adored In January

New year, same ol' monthly rifle through our anonymous shopping data to find readers' top-bought items of the past 30 days. The only prominent difference, as per usual, is the product picks. And, based on these January buys, our readers are gearing up for an organized, good-smelling, orgasmic, and cozy 2023.
We saw a small batch of New Year's resolution purchases: vegan cookbooks, sweat-wicking sports bras, rose-steeped surface cleaners, and more self-improvement products. But, those reasonable picks got caught up in the mix of funky dining chairs, meticulous sex toys, and $80 bronzing serums that also topped January's charts. A few new and notables snuck their way into this month's roundup as well — Dirty Labs might just be the new status laundry detergent while Caraa's poofy weekender could dethrone the Beís duffle for most popular travel bag. Alas, we're not here to forecast 2023 new hottest shopping trends. We're here to showcase January's best-selling products according to Refinery29 readers like we do every month. So without further ado, revel in the 29 most-wanted and adored gems ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
