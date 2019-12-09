Gifts To Get You In The Self(less)-Care Spirit

The act of self-care varies from person to person. Whichever way you choose to practice this lifestyle concept, taking the time to stop and show yourself some love is a necessary to-do — whether that's through mental-health mindfulness, journaling, body care buys, beauty treatments, or even edible treats. In honor of the holiday season, we're shifting our self-care attention away from ourselves with a self(less)-care gift guide.
With others on our minds, we pulled together this specially-curated collection of products that cover our favorite self-care essentials for gifting away. The unique lineup includes everything from essential oil diffusers to healing crystals, mindfulness cards, soft-as-a-cloud slippers, happy bath wash, and much more. Shop on to get in the true selfless spirit by giving some care — in the form of a memory foam pillow or a super soft sweater — back to the person who deserves it most this year.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.