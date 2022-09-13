The Shopping Team actually has two HigherDose in-person superfans who were converted by the value of owning their own sauna blanket. Our VP of Commerce and Partnerships Sam Baker first bought hers two years ago. "I had been going to the HigherDOSE SoHo location 5 or so times and realized immediately I loved how I felt both during and after my sessions, but couldn't justify shelling out $65 per session," she says. "Then I saw that they released an at-home blanket version and figured even though the price tag is high ($599), it would quickly pay for itself after 10 at-home sessions. I'm so glad I made the leap, as I've been using it two times a week for the past two years and can absolutely tell a difference in my energy and mood post-use."