The incoming chilly weather means sauna therapy is officially back. And, if quarantine taught us anything, it's that going places is overrated. Whether you've never stepped foot in a sweat-centric room or are a total regular, you may remember HigherDOSE as everyone's favorite stay-at-home splurge. The NYC spa and nature-inspired wellness brand is certainly a huge hit with R29ers who are looking to unwind without leaving the house. In case you haven't similarly indulged, now is the perfect time. Since there's nothing we love more than a good deal on some investment pieces, we've secured Refinery29 readers a super-exclusive 20% off sitewide with promo code REFINERY20. You only have until September 17 to take advantage of this insane sale that's meant just for you. Keep on reading to see exactly what makes these high-ticket wellness items so worth it, including mini-reviews from our own shopping team members.
With a near-perfect rating and more than 2,000 reviews, this sauna blanket is the brand's flagship item and a total must-have for colder weather. It has a four-layer system designed to achieve deep relaxation, glowy skin, and muscle recovery, including a layer of amethyst and tourmaline, ion-balancing clay, a magnetic strip, then finally, the infrared heat. The difference between this convenient blanket and a traditional sauna treatment, other than the stay-at-home aspect, is the infrared heat, which uses light for a portable, compact heat source.
Members of the R29 Shopping Team are also huge fans. Our senior affiliate strategist Kate Spencer was already a fan of HigherDOSE in-person infrared saunas. “I deal with a lot of body pain — partly because my stress presents itself in my back, shoulders, and legs, and partly because I live with a few autoimmune diseases," she explains "It helps so much to relieve tension in my body and muscles, but I was SO excited to get the Infrared Sauna Blanket to have at home, which will not only save me money in the long run, but will save me the trek on the subway too!"
The Shopping Team actually has two HigherDose in-person superfans who were converted by the value of owning their own sauna blanket. Our VP of Commerce and Partnerships Sam Baker first bought hers two years ago. "I had been going to the HigherDOSE SoHo location 5 or so times and realized immediately I loved how I felt both during and after my sessions, but couldn't justify shelling out $65 per session," she says. "Then I saw that they released an at-home blanket version and figured even though the price tag is high ($599), it would quickly pay for itself after 10 at-home sessions. I'm so glad I made the leap, as I've been using it two times a week for the past two years and can absolutely tell a difference in my energy and mood post-use."
Not a fan of the possibly claustrophobic feeling of the Sauna Blanket but still want the benefits? The Infrared PEMF Mat is for you. What is PEMF thought? It stands for Pulsed Electromagnetic Field, which are electromagnetic waves that mimic frequencies emitted from the earth to aid in the recovery process. PEMF is an FDA-approved therapy that has also been used by NASA to keep astronauts healthy in space. The mat features the same crystal, charcoal, clay, magnetic, and infrared layers that the blanket has with the addition of the PEMF waves.
With another near-perfect rating and 255 reviews, one happy customer writes that it "has exceeded my wildest expectations." While their results might not be typical, they have not only gotten muscle relief but are sleeping better, experiencing less anxiety, and are feeling more grounded overall after three months of regular use.
Meant to be used alongside the other HigherDose therapies (for a multi-tasking self-care moment), the Red Light Face Mask is a light therapy device that combines red and near-infrared LED technologies. What the hell is light therapy, you ask? It's "a gentle, non-invasive treatment that mimics low-level rejuvenating wavelengths found in natural sunlight" according to the brand. While it may look slightly terrifying, the use of red light treatment for acne, wrinkles, and other skin conditions shows real scientific promise.
Exactly the same as the Infrared PEMF Mat but for on the go, the Infrared PEMF Go Mat is easy to transport — whether you want to take it with you on vacation, to the office, or simply to another room in your home. It can fit right on your WFH chair and can help alleviate chronic pain while you answer emails or watch Netflix. One HigherDOSE fan says that they "mostly use [the mat] in my office but I have also used to sit and read a book, relaxing watching TV. For someone with ADHD, this is a game changer."
Plus, our very own senior affiliate writer Karina S. Hoshikawa admits that while the sauna blanket is iconic, her actual favorite HigherDose product is the PEMF Go Mat. "For starters, I love that it’s super compact, making it perfect for apartments. It comes with a zip-around storage bag that I keep underneath my couch," she says. "There’s really no wrong way to use the mat, but I have to say it’s really taken my meditation practice to the next level. I’ll also sometimes sit on it for a while as I go through emails, or even take a power nap on there if I’m feeling really sluggish during the day."
