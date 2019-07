THESE Are The Hottest Beauty Treatments You Need To Know This Summer

If you’ve never waxed before, we get how it can seem daunting (especially on an area as sensitive as your bikini line), but the truth is, aside from some momentary discomfort, getting a wax (especially from a gentle and mindful waxer) is usually a great experience — and even better when you see the results. The worst part is actually what comes a week later: those red, painful bumps otherwise known as ingrown hairs. What if we told you that you could both prevent ingrown hairs and treat existing ones with one daily swipe? Well, these wipes ($28.50) promise to do just that thanks to their infused alpha and beta hydroxy acids, which exfoliate and support cell turnover. Pick 'em up after your next wax at European Wax Center. You’re welcome.