THESE Are The Hottest Beauty Treatments You Need To Know This Summer

In a perfect world — and if $$$ was no object — we’d try out every new beauty treatment without a second thought. Microneedling? Why not! Vampire facial? Sure! But in reality, most of us probably stay well within our respective comfort zone(s) and stick to what we know. And while there’s nothing wrong with that approach, we’re also all for exploring, researching, and ultimately trying new trending treatments and procedures.
That's why we’ve created a summer beauty bucket list, if you will, rounding up five beauty treatments we’re saying “yes” to before summer’s end. From European Wax Center's at-home products that’ll turn your bathroom into a straight-up spa to trends we've seen elsewhere, like an indulgent hot-oil manicure fit for royalty (aka you), read on to find out what you should be trying this summer.
European Wax Center Bikini Wax With Smooth Me Ingrown Hair Wipes
If you’ve never waxed before, we get how it can seem daunting (especially on an area as sensitive as your bikini line), but the truth is, aside from some momentary discomfort, getting a wax (especially from a gentle and mindful waxer) is usually a great experience — and even better when you see the results. The worst part is actually what comes a week later: those red, painful bumps otherwise known as ingrown hairs. What if we told you that you could both prevent ingrown hairs and treat existing ones with one daily swipe? Well, these wipes ($28.50) promise to do just that thanks to their infused alpha and beta hydroxy acids, which exfoliate and support cell turnover. Pick 'em up after your next wax at European Wax Center. You’re welcome.
Keratin Lash Lift
If you’re partial to lash extensions or have been seriously considering them for a special occasion — or, simply, a mascara- and smudge-free life this summer — here's an alternative that won’t shed or flake off. A keratin lash lift is a “perm”-like process for your lashes that involves curling them around a silicone rod (the rod size varies depending on the look you’re going for) and then setting the curl with a lifting solution. As if you were perming your hair, you’ll want to avoid wetting your lashes (and applying mascara) for 24 hours post-treatment, and you’ll always want to ask your lash specialist to perform a patch test first to avoid any potential allergic reactions to the solution.
European Wax Center Mask Me Hydrogel Face Mask
We love a face mask as much as the next person, but not all masks are created equally. Case in point: European Wax Center's Mask Me Hydrogel Face Mask ($9.50 or 3 for $24) features kelp extract to hydrate and cucumber and chamomile extract to calm and soothe the skin. Plus, the brand's proprietary Hair Growth Minimizing technology on the mask's lower half is made specifically to reduce the appearance and thickness of pesky facial hairs in between waxes (we're looking at you, upper lip). So if you find yourself with parched summer skin (thanks a lot, sun), pick up this mask from your nearest EWC.
Hot-Oil Manicure
After a cold, dry winter, your hands could probably use some extra TLC. Treat them to a hot-oil manicure, which involves submerging your hands into hot essential oils — the formula varies depending on where you go and might involve olive, almond, vitamin E, or tea-tree oils — for optimal absorption; other times, your manicurist might wrap your hands in the aforementioned skin-softening ingredients. During the treatment, your hands will also likely get a good scrub-down and massage. Unlike traditional manicures that often involve harsh, skin-drying solvents and formaldehyde-infused polishes that aren’t great for your nail beds, this treatment will bring your nails — and hands — back to their former glory. All said and done, what you’re left with is shiny, stronger nails that’ll last for weeks.
Lip Blushing
First there was microblading, then there were faux freckles, and now there’s Lip Blushing — a new technique pioneered by Atlanta-based cosmetic tattoo artist Gabrielle Rainbow that uses a custom blend of pigments to add definition and subtle color to the lips. Sure, it might sound appealing not having to reapply your favorite lipstick every morning — and skip the sticky mess that is a lip gloss in the summer heat — but there are some things to consider, too. Like with all tattoos, there can be a risk of infection, scarring, and allergic reaction, and it’s always important to find a tattoo artist familiar with the technique.
