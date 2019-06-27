The Best Podcasts To Take On Your Summer Road Trip

Summer is far from over! There are still so many beach getaways, road trips, and weekend escapes to be had. People always say that it's about the journey, not the destination, and we bet those people listen to podcasts on long car rides. Every road trip is an opportunity to binge a new podcast.
There is a podcast for everything. Truly everything. Whether you want to learn about history through its untold stories, hear about the rise of an iconic band, or feed your lifelong curiosity about all things science, your listening needs are about to be met. We put together a list of some of our favorite, most binge-worthy podcasts for road trips and traveling. Just make sure to add downloading a few of these to your packing list before you take off on your next adventure.
Last Seen
The most valuable art heist has never been solved. You read that right. Last Seen delves deep into the story of 13 missing pieces stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston.
Stay Free: The Story Of The Clash
Learn about the incredible, untold story of one of England's – and arguably the world's – greatest punk bands, The Clash. Stay Free: The Story of the Clash documents the rise and fall of the rebellious group, the songs they wrote, and the last impact the band still has to this day.
White Lies
Two journalists try to solve the 50 year cold case of the murder of Reverend James Reeb in Selma, AL. They return to the scene of the crime and discover that there might have been a reason the case was kept unsolved.
How To Fail
This podcast relishes in celebrating the things that haven't gone right. Each episode, the podcast's host Elizabeth Day interviews a different guest about a few of their failures, what they learned from them, and how they got them to where they are today.
On Being with Krista Tippett
Peabody Award winning broadcaster Krista Tippett brings compelling interview after compelling interview each week with On Being. In each interview, she gets straight to the big questions in life ranging everything from social healing to science.
The Mortified Podcast
If you're looking to belly laugh and be reminded of your cringe-worthy teenage crushes, dreams, and drama, download The Mortified Podcast. Each episode invites people to read out their childhood or teenage diaries around a variety of themes like memories from summer camp to school dances to unrequited love.
Throughline
"The past is never the past." Or so Throughline says. Each episode focuses on the history behind the headline as they follow a moment in history back in time to better understand its context in the present. If you're a history buff or just like a well-researched story, this is the podcast for you.
Rough Translation
Rough Translation takes listeners around the world to discover how the things we talk about are discussed in other countries. For example, one episode tells the story of a Syrian refugee hiring a dating coach to better help them understand the German dating codes after resettling in Berlin.
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
Have you ever wondered what Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness is curious about? Wonder no more. He's created a podcast exploring that very topic. Each episode delves into something that has piqued Van Ness' interest whether it be one of his Queer Eye castmates or whether he should be afraid of snakes.
Longform
For all the writers out there, or those who simply appreciate that writing process, Longform invites a different non-fiction writer to explain their process, how they write tell stories, and how they got their start.
Making Gay History
Through a mix of rare archival footage and personal interviews, Making Gay History brings the forgotten stories of champions, heroes, and witnesses to some of the biggest moments in history for the LGBTQ+ community to the forefront. They recently did a multi-part history of the Stonewall Riots in honor of Pride Month.
Overheard at National Geographic
What does the microevolution of rats, the study of whale culture, and what children lying tells researchers about human development all have in common? They are all things overheard in conversations at the National Geographic that have just recently been turned into a podcast.
Science Rules! with Bill Nye
Bill Nye is back and here to answer all of your burning science-related questions. No really! Science Rules! with Bill Nye is a call-in podcast. Each episode, Nye answers one caller's question. How often should I wash my pillowcase? Can not eating burgers combat climate change? Nye is here to answer all of those things whether you were a childhood fan of his show or a new fan with this podcast. It's never too late to be a Billy Nye stan.
