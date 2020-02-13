9 Refillable Beauty Products That Allow You To Live Your Best Sustainable Life

In 2020, sustainable beauty isn't just a trend: It's a full-on movement. And while safe, clean formulas and ethical business practices are as important as ever, when it comes to packaging, it's what's on the outside that counts, too.
We've talked about going plastic-free and have shared our know-how when it comes to recycling your empties, but what about products that break the bottle cycle altogether? Presenting, the very best beauty products from body wash to lipstick to liquid eyeliner that are helping the green cause by reducing waste — and looking good doing it.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.