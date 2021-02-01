These Reed Diffusers Will Make Your Home Smell Nice & Can’t Burn The Place Down

Desk pads, portable fire pits, and fragrant home scents are just a few items making their way to the top of the MVP list as we focus on curating our apartments to be as comfortable as possible. And now — climbing up the ladder of thought-provoking novels, quirky puzzles, and binge-worthy television series — we're setting our eyes on reed diffusers for producing even more indoor satisfaction as stay-at-home winter dredges on.
If you've been spending any time on social media lately (come on, we know you have), then you've probably seen that the understated reed diffuser is the latest trend, and for good reason: they release essential oils into the air — lemon, amber, eucalyptus, whatever scent you desire — which can freshen up a room and make it smell like your own personal Lush store. Plus, they look really chic atop a decorated coffee table and leave no room for potential burning down the house error as a candle would.
Leave the scouring to us because ahead we've supplied you with a variety of reed diffusers with a plethora of scents at a bunch of different price points to liven up your living spaces — no matches needed.
