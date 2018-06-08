Beauty Editors On The Preventative Skin-Care Products They Always Recommend

In our experience, being a beauty reporter also means being the person your friends come to at the first sign of a little wrinkle or dark spot. We're always more than happy to pass on what we've learned on the job, even if some of our answers have to come with a disclaimer. (As in, "I'm not a dermatologist, but...")
But a few recent queries got us thinking: Why should the insider track on all our favorite skin-care solutions be limited to our besties alone? And what fountain-of-youth products do other beauty editors suggest to their nearest and dearest in the name of gorgeous skin?
So we hit up our cohort of editors from coast to coast to find out what hero skin-care products they can’t shut up about. See their number-one draft picks, ahead.