Fire Pits Are The MVPs Of Stay-At-Home Summer

As we've pivoted our hobbies away from post-work happy hours to apartment-window birdwatching, and altered our expectations from big trips abroad to virtual learning experiences, we've found ourselves reconnecting with a simpler side of life. And now — topping our ongoing gleeful list of puzzles, inflatable pools, birdhouses, and countertop grills. — we're leaning into fire pits for setting our harmonious stay-at-home summers aflame.
No longer relegated to suburbanites who dream of a campground oasis, fire pits have quietly gone mainstream: from those cumbersome clay contraptions at your neighborhood hardware store to sleeker devices that are hip (and safe) enough for even the coolest kids on the city block to buy. Just one quick Google search populates a plethora of these joy-sparking beauties — including small tabletop options and larger steel styles — and we've already hunted through the lot to pull out the best worth carting.
Our come-one-come-all summer soirees may be canceled, but we can still host an extra-safe and socially-distant bonfire in our own backyards (or rooftops, or patios) with the top pit options ahead.
