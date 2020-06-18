Fire Pits Are The MVPs Of Stay-At-Home Summer

No longer relegated to suburbanites who dream of a campground oasis, fire pits have quietly gone mainstream: from those cumbersome clay contraptions at your neighborhood hardware store to sleeker devices that are hip (and safe) enough for even the coolest kids on the city block to buy. Just one quick Google search populates a plethora of these joy-sparking beauties — including small tabletop options and larger steel styles — and we've already hunted through the lot to pull out the best worth carting.