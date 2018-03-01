The Best Podcasts To Listen To While Working Out

Some days, you get really lucky with your workout playlist, and every single song is a bop that helps you find your stride throughout a challenging gym session. Other days, your music just doesn't match the way you need to feel, so you end up putting the same Kendrick Lamar song on repeat until you're done exercising. But if you're tired of your playlist, and not interested in whatever's on the gym's TVs, consider downloading a podcast.
Podcasts are perfect for working out because they can be engrossing, and literally all you have to do is listen. Many of them are around an hour long, so you can press play at the start of your workout and have it last until the end.
These days, there are almost too many podcasts to choose from, so it can be tough to wade through and find something that you'll like. Luckily, we found some of the best podcasts to download before your next trip to the gym.