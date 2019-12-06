The Brand-New Podcasts Of 2019 We Can't Wait To Listen To

Hear us out: Podcasts are the new TV shows. I spend more time talking to my friends about the podcasts we're binging – from The Dropout podcast about Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes to Wondery's absolutely gripping podcast Over My Dead Body — than the TV shows we're watching. Some of the most cutting-edge true crime reporting has migrated to podcasts, where stories are unspooled in episodes that end in cliffhangers.
Of course, there's also the fact that podcasts are more and more often turned into TV shows. Last we saw Homecoming and Dirty John come to life on screens, and the new trend in 2019 was A-listers joining fictional podcasts like Rami Malek in Blackout. and Carrie Coon in Gimlet/Spotify's Motherhacker.
We've gathered the most exciting recent podcasts (some of which premiered in late 2018). There's something for everyone. Here are the new conversation-starter podcasts of 2019.