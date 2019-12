The Brand-New Podcasts Of 2019 We Can't Wait To Listen To

Hear us out: Podcasts are the new TV shows. I spend more time talking to my friends about the podcasts we're binging – from The Dropout podcast abou t Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes to Wondery's absolutely gripping podcast Over My Dead Body — than the TV shows we're watching. Some of the most cutting-edge true crime reporting has migrated to podcasts, where stories are unspooled in episodes that end in cliffhangers.