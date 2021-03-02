A Guide To Plus-Size Brands & Retailers Who Do It Right

Hi, I'm Chichi — the newest associate writer on Refinery29's Shopping team. As a big gal, I have a keen interest in inclusive fashion and fat access to popular trends. Full disclosure: my relationship with fashion wasn't always a positive one; it's resembled a roller coaster full of high highs and low lows. Back when I was a kid, I reveled in the pages of teen magazines while happily experimenting with my personal style. In college, I passionately entrenched myself in a fashion minor. But, as I grew older, it became harder and harder to find trendy pieces that fit my larger body and feet.
During this time, Forever 21 Plus was one of the few retailers with inclusively-sized styles that I could rely on — everything else was just out of reach. I started to feel apathy for the labels whose limited-size collections I once found aspirational; why should I care about them when they don't care about people like me? A couple of years ago I decided to unfollow brands that don't offer inclusive-size options and seek out those that actually cater to my body. And, in doing so, I discovered a vibrant community of plus retailers and brands that make me feel seen and supported in the fashion space — and I've lined up each of those right here. From retro-inspired garb to sustainable fabrics and small local business excellence, I've got something for every fat person out there! So keep on scrolling to enter plus-fashion heaven.
I'll continue to update this list, so be sure to check back as often as you'd like — or, better yet, share your favorite plus places to shop in the comments below.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.