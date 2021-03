A Guide To Plus-Size Brands & Retailers Who Do It Right

During this time, Forever 21 Plus was one of the few retailers with inclusively-sized styles that I could rely on — everything else was just out of reach. I started to feel apathy for the labels whose limited-size collections I once found aspirational; why should I care about them when they don't care about people like me? A couple of years ago I decided to unfollow brands that don't offer inclusive-size options and seek out those that actually cater to my body. And, in doing so, I discovered a vibrant community of plus retailers and brands that make me feel seen and supported in the fashion space — and I've lined up each of those right here. From retro-inspired garb to sustainable fabrics and small local business excellence, I've got something for every fat person out there! So keep on scrolling to enter plus-fashion heaven.