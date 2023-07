And now, dear readers, fashion experts say the peplum top's day has once again come — and, like that ex that finally started getting their hair cut professionally and stopped wearing sandals with socks — they’re looking better than ever. They’re smaller! They’re cuter! They’re not universally made of that weird scuba material anymore! With that in mind, we’re bringing you the best peplum tops, whether you’re trying to accentuate your hips or conceal the mountain of nachos you ate for lunch. So cue up the Tame Impala, bust out that inner lip tattoo, and get ready to channel your 2010s glory days with these peplum styles.