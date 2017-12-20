The Best Street Style Looks From 29Rooms L.A.

It's tough to sum up 29Rooms with a straightforward description. One part magical, interactive adult funhouse and one part visually enticing art exhibit, our pop-up installation has turned into something beyond our wildest dreams. The sartorial meet-up attracts some of the most stylish creatives from around the world. So, during week one of our first-ever 29Rooms L.A., it's safe to say we saw some pretty incredible looks. And we mean incredible.
From a fishnet bodysuit and patent trench mashup to a head-to-toe (millennial) pink look, we've rounded up the most colorful, over-the-top, and boundary-pushing ensembles — all captured by a professional photog on the brand-new Google Pixel 2. Peruse these beautifully shot, certified lewks ahead, and score some inspo for your own Pixel 2 photo sesh. If these don't get the creative juices flowing, we're not sure what will.