The 30% Off Outdoor Voices Summer Sale Is Here & It’s 48 Hours Only

There's nothing quite like buying fresh new activewear on sale to get you motivated and movin'. And Outdoor Voices, the Austin-based athleisure brand, knows that all too well. That's why the recreational activewear label is offering us a 30% off sitewide sale. Starting today through tomorrow (so two days only!), treat yourself to everything from the iconic Exercise Dress to the surprisingly top-rated Rec Ankle Socks. No promo code required. Simply add to cart to see the major discount apply.
Because the Summer Sale is completely sitewide, it can be overwhelming to choose your faves — that's why we've compiled our own to help you out during this deal-worthy moment. Keep scrolling to see what's worth getting.
Advertisement
When you think of Outdoor Voices, your first thought is most definitely of The Exercise Dress. It features a lightweight fast-drying fabric, adjustable straps, and a built-in shorts liner with pockets. With a nearly perfect rating and over 4,000 reviews, it's clear to see why people love this activewear must-have.
Everyone needs a staple, and there's nothing more staple in your closet than a go-to T-shirt. The Everyday Shortsleeve is lightweight and extremely breathable with its organic cotton jersey fabric. Among 317 reviews and a nearly perfect rating, OV shoppers say it's "by far my favorite cropped T-shirt!"
One of the Outdoor Voices' bestselling styles, these unlined shorts are made from a lightweight quick-drying recycled polyester and feature a hidden zip pocket. That makes it perfect for medium-impact exercises, such as running or bike riding. Reviewers say it's "super lightweight and breathable. The length is perfect — not too short, not too long. Will be my go-to short all summer long!"
Perfect for low-intensity exercise, this light-support sports bra has a super stylish V-back crop and comfortably heathered feel. It's rated a 5 out of 5 stars with 402 reviews, and OV shoppers say it's "way more supportive than I had imagined, which is amazing."
The freedom of an exercise skirt with the ease of bike shorts, the Court Skort is made of comfortable compressive fabric and features a phone pocket for storage. With 4.9 out of 5 stars and 575 reviews, one shopper says "out of everything I've purchased at Outdoor Voices, this is my favorite."
Advertisement
You can never have too many socks. These colorful ankle ones are comfy enough for casual exercise — with a cushioning bottom and ribbing. Plus, they just look good. With 200 reviews, people say they're "the best socks on earth."
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.