These 7 Outdoor Projectors Are The Ones To Watch, Literally

Like many of today's trending buys, projectors spiked in popularity via a slew of TikToks featuring their wide range of uses. (Movies in the shower, anyone?) But, for now, we're all about a more practical, seasonal use of the device: outdoor movie nights.
The best outdoor projectors perfectly complement backyard patio setups, camping trips, or any place you want to transform into a production paradise. Whether you're hosting a neighborhood soiree or just setting up a rooftop screening for two, there's a projector to fit your budget and needs.
Regardless of the occasion, it's important to look for a gadget's resolution (480p, 1080p, 4K), Bluetooth capabilities, included accessories (movie screens, stands, etc.), size, and overall brightness. For many newer models, you don't even need to plug in a laptop or TV to project the movie. The more you cash in, the brighter, hi-res, and more long-lasting your projector is bound to be. But there are lots of budget-minded options out there, too. Plus, when temps dip, you can move your big-screen experience inside.
The best outdoor projectors perfectly complement backyard patio setups, camping trips, or any place you want to transform into a production paradise. Whether you're hosting a neighborhood soiree or just setting up a rooftop screening for two, there's a projector to fit your budget and needs.
Regardless of the occasion, it's important to look for a gadget's resolution (480p, 1080p, 4K), Bluetooth capabilities, included accessories (movie screens, stands, etc.), size, and overall brightness. For many newer models, you don't even need to plug in a laptop or TV to project the movie. The more you cash in, the brighter, hi-res, and more long-lasting your projector is bound to be. But there are lots of budget-minded options out there, too. Plus, when temps dip, you can move your big-screen experience inside.
Ahead, we scoped out seven of the best outdoor projectors you can entertain yourself with this summer from affordable to 4K, portable, and more. Just get ready to enjoy the show.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.