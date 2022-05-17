I'm not sure exactly when or how it happened, but some time ago my boyfriend and I decided that our Miami digs were not complete without a hanging egg chair. Mind you, he is not particularly interested in nor gifted in the art of decorating. Nevertheless, we both felt a powerful need for coziness in the shape of a woven floating nest where we could curl up with a cold beer and warm pup. Honestly, it's understandable. Enter the endlessly Instagrammable hanging egg chair. The piece of outdoor furniture has skyrocketed to undisputed breakout-star status. With summer just around the corner, we encourage you to upgrade any sliver of outdoor space you're working via an aesthetically pleasing egg chair. Ahead, we've combed the internet for eight of the best options at every price point. Go forth and summer on.
Many egg chairs feature a bird cage-like design (egg, bird, a sensation of floating — it's all about the synergy), but this on-sale Wayfair gem is among the most affordable of the bunch. Plus, it comes with extra-plush, water-resistant cushions, so no need to worry about rain (or spilled Aperol spritz).
A refreshing dose of robin's-egg blue adds a cool pop of color to this top-rated gray rattan option from one of Wayfair's in-house labels.
Add warmth and cozy vibes to any indoor or outdoor space with this espresso-colored egg chair. (Bonus points: With side panels, the cushion is basically the pillow equivalent of a hug.)
Target has done it again, folks. This egg chair is equal parts beachy and boho, and it is positively begging you to curl up with a good book.
If you're concerned about the wear and tear of natural wicker, opt for this resin rattan option, which offers a similar aesthetic with all-weather benefits. It also will hold up over time without peeling, cracking, or fading.
This hanging egg chair from the folks at Anthro is so delicate and ornate that we almost don't want to sit in it. Almost. Heads up, cushions aren't included with this one, so be sure to choose one to complete the look. (Also, it's indoor-only, so make it the centerpiece of your living room or bedroom.)
If you need an egg chair fast, Amazon has got you covered. There are plenty of options available, but we like the minimal look and feel (plus included cover) of this charcoal design.
This Wayfair favorite folds up for easy storage, making it ideal for small spaces. That said, it's still plenty roomy enough to accommodate tall folx, according to one 6'3" reviewer.
