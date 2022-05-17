Story from Furniture Guide

8 Hanging Eggs Chairs To Fulfill Your Human-Sized Nest Desires

Karina Hoshikawa
I'm not sure exactly when or how it happened, but some time ago my boyfriend and I decided that our Miami digs were not complete without a hanging egg chair. Mind you, he is not particularly interested in nor gifted in the art of decorating. Nevertheless, we both felt a powerful need for coziness in the shape of a woven floating nest where we could curl up with a cold beer and warm pup. Honestly, it's understandable. Enter the endlessly Instagrammable hanging egg chair. The piece of outdoor furniture has skyrocketed to undisputed breakout-star status. With summer just around the corner, we encourage you to upgrade any sliver of outdoor space you're working via an aesthetically pleasing egg chair. Ahead, we've combed the internet for eight of the best options at every price point. Go forth and summer on.
World Menagerie Swing Chair, $299.99 $269.99

Shop This
World Menagerie
Swing Chair
$269.99$299.99
Wayfair
Many egg chairs feature a bird cage-like design (egg, bird, a sensation of floating — it's all about the synergy), but this on-sale Wayfair gem is among the most affordable of the bunch. Plus, it comes with extra-plush, water-resistant cushions, so no need to worry about rain (or spilled Aperol spritz).

Sand & Stable Faringham Swing Chair With Stand, $559.99 $399.99

Shop This
Sand & Stable™
Faringham Swing Chair With Stand
$399.99$559.99
Wayfair
A refreshing dose of robin's-egg blue adds a cool pop of color to this top-rated gray rattan option from one of Wayfair's in-house labels.

Bayou Breeze Kempson Swing Chair With Stand, $374.99

Shop This
Bayou Breeze
Kempson Swing Chair With Stand
$374.99
Wayfair
Add warmth and cozy vibes to any indoor or outdoor space with this espresso-colored egg chair. (Bonus points: With side panels, the cushion is basically the pillow equivalent of a hug.)

Opalhouse Britanna Patio Hanging Egg Chair, $500 $350

Shop This
Opalhouse
Britanna Patio Hanging Egg Chair
$350.00$500.00
Target
Target has done it again, folks. This egg chair is equal parts beachy and boho, and it is positively begging you to curl up with a good book.

Better Homes & Gardens Resin Wicker Hanging Egg Chair, $299

Shop This
Better Homes & Gardens
Resin Wicker Hanging Egg Chair With Cushio...
$299.00
Walmart
If you're concerned about the wear and tear of natural wicker, opt for this resin rattan option, which offers a similar aesthetic with all-weather benefits. It also will hold up over time without peeling, cracking, or fading.

Anthropologie Knotted Melati Hanging Chair, $698

Shop This
Anthropologie
Knotted Melati Hanging Chair
$698.00
Anthropologie
This hanging egg chair from the folks at Anthro is so delicate and ornate that we almost don't want to sit in it. Almost. Heads up, cushions aren't included with this one, so be sure to choose one to complete the look. (Also, it's indoor-only, so make it the centerpiece of your living room or bedroom.)

Indoor Outdoor Patio Wicker Hanging Chair, $269

Shop This
NICESOUL
Indoor Outdoor Patio Wicker Hanging Chair
$269.00
Amazon
If you need an egg chair fast, Amazon has got you covered. There are plenty of options available, but we like the minimal look and feel (plus included cover) of this charcoal design.

Dakota Fields Mulgrave Swing Chair With Stand, $399.99

Shop This
Dakota Fields
Mulgrave Swing Chair With Stand
$399.99
Wayfair
This Wayfair favorite folds up for easy storage, making it ideal for small spaces. That said, it's still plenty roomy enough to accommodate tall folx, according to one 6'3" reviewer.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

