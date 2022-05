I'm not sure exactly when or how it happened, but some time ago my boyfriend and I decided that our Miami digs were not complete without a hanging egg chair. Mind you, he is not particularly interested in nor gifted in the art of decorating . Nevertheless, we both felt a powerful need for coziness in the shape of a woven floating nest where we could curl up with a cold beer and warm pup. Honestly, it's understandable. Enter the endlessly Instagrammable hanging egg chair. The piece of outdoor furniture has skyrocketed to undisputed breakout-star status. With summer just around the corner, we encourage you to upgrade any sliver of outdoor space you're working via an aesthetically pleasing egg chair. Ahead, we've combed the internet for eight of the best options at every price point. Go forth and summer on.