Workouts To Stream If You’re Stuck At Home

I love to workout, but sometimes the gym just feels so far away. On days I’m feeling too lazy to walk there, I turn to workouts I can stream from the comfort of my living room. I also do this when it's too cold out to make it there, or when I feel the random need to get my jitters out late at night when my health center is closed. (I've also been been indulging in at-home fitness a whole lot more lately during COVID-19's necessary social distancing).
But streaming exercises aren't always easy to navigate. You have to find an instructor you like, moves you can do, and something that doesn't require too much equipment. Plus, when it comes to streaming, some are more expensive than others. Yes, the price range is wide: There are free fitness tutorials you can stream on YouTube, and there are those that require gear like the Peloton bike or that Mirror workout you’ve seen all over Insta.
But not all streaming workouts are created equal, and they’re not all so easy to do from an apartment, especially a small one. We’ve gathered up a list of some of our favorites to get you through your at-home workouts, no matter why you're doing them.