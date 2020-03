Workouts To Stream If You’re Stuck At Home

I love to workout, but sometimes the gym just feels so far away. On days I’m feeling too lazy to walk there, I turn to workouts I can stream from the comfort of my living room. I also do this when it's too cold out to make it there, or when I feel the random need to get my jitters out late at night when my health center is closed. (I've also been been indulging in at-home fitness a whole lot more lately during COVID-19's necessary social distancing ).