The 7 Best Places To Buy Stylish Glasses (And Contacts) Online

I don't know about you, but the feeling of a brand new and updated prescription changes everything. I wear both glasses and contacts because I love the option to change things up. Corrective lenses are not only function, but they're fashion baby! I've worn various frame shapes and styles over the years from slim rectangles and boxy square-shaped frames to small and large circular frames. And you can bet I've tried out every color of the rainbow as well.
The new year means it's time to schedule an eye doctor appointment and get a yearly check-up and a brand-new up-to-date prescription to boot. As Coach Taylor passionately remarked in Friday Night Lights, "Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose." Gone are the days in which you are required to dish out hundreds of dollars on a single pair of new specs from the stuffy old-school glasses retailer. We have ~options~ now in the form of cool online retailers that have been popping up as of recent. And if you aren't a big glasses wearer, contacts are easier than ever to order online too.
Advertisement
Look no further for exactly where you should get yourself some new specs and contacts too. We've rounded up some popular online retailers that will get you squared away and see things from (literally) a new perspective.
Zenni Optical
Zenni Optical has been trending for its unbelievably inexpensive options. Like Warby Parker, the company boasts an exclusive in-house product line replete with hip, cool designs and bright shakes and colors you might not see at a traditional glasses shop. I’ve personally purchased a pair of heart-shaped prescription sunnies from here a while back that was less than $50 including corrective lenses. There is a virtual try-on component where you upload a picture of yourself to see how the glasses might look on your face.
Rave Review:
"So shopping for glasses in store — always a hassle right? You feel like you try on a million frames and nothing's right. This is the SECOND time I'm ordering from Zenni, and they've done it again! These frames compliment my face so well. The "what frames are right for your face?" quiz is genius. I look like a green goddess. I wanted a pair of "fun" frames and the green is perfect. Frames with color always scared me — would it be too bold or too pale or gross with my skin tone etc. This pair...It's subtle, AND fun, but ALSO super sophisticated. Babes, if round glasses are for you-get these! :) *Chef's kiss*." – Zenni Reviewer
Rave Review:
"So shopping for glasses in store — always a hassle right? You feel like you try on a million frames and nothing's right. This is the SECOND time I'm ordering from Zenni, and they've done it again! These frames compliment my face so well. The "what frames are right for your face?" quiz is genius. I look like a green goddess. I wanted a pair of "fun" frames and the green is perfect. Frames with color always scared me — would it be too bold or too pale or gross with my skin tone etc. This pair...It's subtle, AND fun, but ALSO super sophisticated. Babes, if round glasses are for you-get these! :) *Chef's kiss*." – Zenni Reviewer
Warby Parker
Warby Parker is the hip, cool tech start-up of the bunch, created with a mission to sell designer-quality glasses without exorbitant prices. Customers love the ability to try on up to five pairs at home before purchasing, along with the brand’s impeccable customer experience team. They’ve nailed down some signature, classic designs that can be purchased (including a prescription!) for as little as $95.
Rave Review:
“My glasses arrived very quickly and are great quality. The price was very affordable, even for me (and I have a very severe prescription). I love that you can just upload a picture of your prescription. Genius.” – Kimberly G.
Rave Review:
“My glasses arrived very quickly and are great quality. The price was very affordable, even for me (and I have a very severe prescription). I love that you can just upload a picture of your prescription. Genius.” – Kimberly G.
Advertisement
Glasses USA
GlassesUSA provides customers with a very wide selection of well-known eyewear brands alongside in-house designs and memorable collaborations. (The collection made with aughts queen Hilary Duff is filled with many stylish options.) Due to the eclectic assortment of brands, the price for a pair of prescription glasses can vary, but there are often fun promos available to help cut the price down.
Rave Review
"This was my first pair of glasses from an online service and here are 3 reasons I'm thrilled with the purchase: 1) the cost. I wear progressives and this offered me loads of choices for less than my in-person location. 2) the quality! These lenses are the best progressive lenses I now own! There is no weird middle area anywhere and the [prescription] is spot on. I am most impressed with this aspect as my other lenses just aren't as perfect. 3) Ease of Use: I snapped a few selfies to get the size right and it was easy to upload so I could virtually try things on. I entered my [prescription] but your doc can also send it over. From purchase to delivery, it took about 2 weeks. [These] glasses are my new favorite!" –Mel J.
Rave Review
"This was my first pair of glasses from an online service and here are 3 reasons I'm thrilled with the purchase: 1) the cost. I wear progressives and this offered me loads of choices for less than my in-person location. 2) the quality! These lenses are the best progressive lenses I now own! There is no weird middle area anywhere and the [prescription] is spot on. I am most impressed with this aspect as my other lenses just aren't as perfect. 3) Ease of Use: I snapped a few selfies to get the size right and it was easy to upload so I could virtually try things on. I entered my [prescription] but your doc can also send it over. From purchase to delivery, it took about 2 weeks. [These] glasses are my new favorite!" –Mel J.
Eye Buy Direct
In addition to its own super-affordable designs, EyeBuyDirect sells some popular eyewear brands like Ray-Ban and Oakley. Make sure you have your up-to-date prescription on hand as you shop the site and take advantage of its virtual try-on widget.
Rave review:
"I was a little hesitant and skeptical about buying glasses online since you can't try them on for real, but these frames are fantastic! Just what I was looking for. They are comfortable, stylish, and surprisingly lightweight. My usual frames are black and silver, and I wanted something lighter to go with my more feminine outfits. The rose gold is perfect for that! These frames also open up my face in a nice way. Ordering was easy and shipping was very fast. I would definitely buy from here again. Thank you!" – Janel M.
Rave review:
"I was a little hesitant and skeptical about buying glasses online since you can't try them on for real, but these frames are fantastic! Just what I was looking for. They are comfortable, stylish, and surprisingly lightweight. My usual frames are black and silver, and I wanted something lighter to go with my more feminine outfits. The rose gold is perfect for that! These frames also open up my face in a nice way. Ordering was easy and shipping was very fast. I would definitely buy from here again. Thank you!" – Janel M.
Advertisement
Discount Contact Lenses
If you are looking for affordable, discounted contact lenses then this seems to be the spot to get you what you need without breaking the bank. The website has all the popular contact brands including Dailies and the whole Acuvue range of products as well. There's regular introductory discount offers on top of the inexpensive prices, so make sure to check out the latest whenever you decide to snag some new boxes of contacts.
Rave review:
"My contacts are always in stock, cheaper than other sites, including from my eye doctor, and delivery is always quick. Have used [this site] for years and will continue to do so." – Virginia G.
Rave review:
"My contacts are always in stock, cheaper than other sites, including from my eye doctor, and delivery is always quick. Have used [this site] for years and will continue to do so." – Virginia G.
1-800 Contacts
This is probably the most well-known online contacts retailer out there. They are always pretty stocked up on best-selling brands. Although 1-800 Contacts can be a little on the pricier end, it's always a dependable experience worth checking out.
AC Lenses
AC Lenses carries all the cult-favorite contact brands. I'd say their consistent midrange and affordable prices are definitely worth taking a look at. A lot of times there's an extra promotion running on the website that you can certainly take advantage of. $59.99 for a box of daily war Acuvue moist.
Rave review:
"This was my first time ordering from AC Lens, and I am very pleased. It was all very easy, from uploading my prescription to placing the order. They even arrived earlier than expected!" – Yael R.
Rave review:
"This was my first time ordering from AC Lens, and I am very pleased. It was all very easy, from uploading my prescription to placing the order. They even arrived earlier than expected!" – Yael R.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.