The 7 Best Places To Buy Stylish Glasses (And Contacts) Online

GlassesUSA provides customers with a very wide selection of well-known eyewear brands alongside in-house designs and memorable collaborations. (The collection made with aughts queen Hilary Duff is filled with many stylish options.) Due to the eclectic assortment of brands, the price for a pair of prescription glasses can vary, but there are often fun promos available to help cut the price down.



Rave Review

"This was my first pair of glasses from an online service and here are 3 reasons I'm thrilled with the purchase: 1) the cost. I wear progressives and this offered me loads of choices for less than my in-person location. 2) the quality! These lenses are the best progressive lenses I now own! There is no weird middle area anywhere and the [prescription] is spot on. I am most impressed with this aspect as my other lenses just aren't as perfect. 3) Ease of Use: I snapped a few selfies to get the size right and it was easy to upload so I could virtually try things on. I entered my [prescription] but your doc can also send it over. From purchase to delivery, it took about 2 weeks. [These] glasses are my new favorite!" –Mel J.