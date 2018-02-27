Keep These Products At Your Desk For Better Office Lunches

When cooking hiccups occur and overdue grocery trips go off the rails, a well-stocked pantry has the power to save our asses at mealtime. Arming our kitchens with a strong lineup of goods that vary in flavor, texture, and are securely packaged for forgiving shelf-lives, makes throwing together last-minute eats anything but uninspired. If you've already mastered the art of stocking your kitchen at home, try starting a mini pantry at the other place where you probably spend almost as much time: your office.
Desk pantries are the smaller, more streamlined versions of at-home pantries. They are personal to our particular tastes and space, and are there to support us when packed lunches get left behind or takeout salads arrive undressed. If you've yet to assemble one of your own, don't know where to begin, or are looking to freshen up a preexisting arsenal, we have the ultimate guide to building a personal desk pantry ahead. Check out the essential products that set you up for successful in-office dining Monday through Friday.