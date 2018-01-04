How do we get through winter, the snowiest (and arguably worst) months of the year? By hacking our pantries. That begins with a general avoidance of grocery shopping. Sure, we eventually need to pay occasional visits to our local markets for some necessities (a.k.a. things that are not solely prepackaged and shelf-lifeless) — but we've perfected those visits to occur as infrequently as possible. So the rest of the snowy days and evenings ahead can be spent warmly wrapped in Snuggies, whipping up easy meals, all while SVU softly coos its opening chords in the background. And now, you can too.
Because ALL of this is made possible via a few crafty pantry hacks. The four masterful moves ahead will have you plating your favorite comfort food dishes from a few packaged-goods and that leftover produce you've been meaning to use (or are dangerously close to throwing out) in no time. Click on to study up, so that you too can hibernate your way through the rest of these bleak and snowy times.
