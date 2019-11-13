The Secret’s Out: Nordstrom Rack Is A Deal-Hunter’s Dream

Hunting for deals is the shopping writer’s calling. Those of us who have made it our life’s work to suss out the best purchases at the best prices have spent careers amassing tips, tricks, and resources from across the digital and brick-and-mortar landscapes. One of the top-gun shops that we always keep in our collective back pockets is Nordstrom Rack — the renegade companion to the splashy heritage department with which it shares a name.
Why the devotion to this off-price retailer, you ask? Well, sheesh; let us count the ways. It’s a great resource for the big-name brands that are Nordstrom’s specialty at a fraction of the cost; with new and unexpected markdowns popping up all the time, be it in the form of a 36-hour flash sale where product moves like hotcakes or elusive discounts on beloved designers and brands. But don’t take our words for it — click through to browse some of our current Nordstrom Rack favorites and see all the hidden gems for yourself.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.