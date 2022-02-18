Nordstrom’s Plus-Size Activewear Assortment Is Chock-Full Of Reader-Favorite Brands

If you’re a regular Nordstrom shopper, you may have noticed that the ever-responsive retailer has been making an effort to up its activewear game across the board. (In fact, WWD reported on the expansion of the category last spring.) And the retailer made sure to include plenty of plus-size options in the range of sweat-ready separates, from sturdy, supportive extended-sized sports bras to leggings that don’t quit. Whether you’re looking for popular brands like Nike, Adidas, and Ivy Park or you’re wanting some affordable crops tops and tights from in-house brands Zella and Open Edit, there’s a diverse selection of plus-size workout clothing to satisfy your gym-going needs.
As we settle into our new-year routines, the need to update our wardrobes to meet the demands of our revamped active and leisure activities has become more and more apparent. Perhaps you’ve taken up pottery and need a comfy tank and sweatpants that’ll last through your weekly two-hour course, or you need a versatile plus-size workout dress to maximize on packing space for when you are traveling or on the go. Whatever your needs are, we rounded up some comfy duds from our not-so-secret go-to spot for plus-sized activewear.
Adidas X Ivy Park High Waist Bike Shorts, $55
We are absolutely down for anything Queen Bee releases in her epic Ivy Park collection, and luckily, Nordstrom stocks select pieces from the highly-sought after collaboration Adidas line. These bright red snake print bike shorts are a force — they will immediately draw all eyes in your direction.
Nike Bliss Lux Tank Romper Dress, $90
Workout dresses have taken the activewear world by storm, and it seems like every athleisure retailer under the sun now has an iteration in its arsenal. This one from perennially-cool Nike boasts thicker straps for more support, but we also appreciate the built-in shorts to save our thighs from chafing.
Zella Studio Lite High-Waist Pocket 7/8 Legging,
$65 $48
Zella is known for its super affordable yet really supportive active styles. These bestselling leggings can definitely tackle whatever you have in mind, from a hefty uphill hike to wine night with the homies.
Glamorise No-Bounce Camisole Sports Bra, $44
If you have a larger bust and have had trouble finding a bra that can support you properly, you've got to give this Glamorise no-bounce bra a try. The band and cup sizes available impressively inclusive — the largest size available is a 50H.
Reversible Organic Cotton Blend Tank Top,
$19 $8.55
A top that is versatile goes a long way. The reversible design from this Open Edit top allows you to switch things up. Open Edit is just one of many Nordstrom Made brands that provide high-quality, affordable clothing to Nordy customers.
Adidas Classic 3-Stripes Tight, $40
If you're a fan of the sleek, classic look of the Adidas signature trio of stripes, these leggings are worth adding to your athleisure line-up. The stripes add a bit of oomph to the look without going overboard.
Wacoal Underwire Sports Bra, $72
I personally own this bra, and I can vouch for its effectiveness. The design is ultra-supportive while also being flexible. The straps are adjustable with different notches to choose from to lengthen or tighten the straps.
Nike Sportswear Fleece Sweatpants, $60
A solid pair of sweatpants will get so much use. Early pandemic sweatpants enthusiasts who snag these will definitely find themselves trading out old pairs in their wardrobe for this near-perfect, cozy pair.
Good American Seamless Chunky Rib Bra, $45
Raise your hand if you love a little attention. For all of you with your hands in the air, you better be sprinting towards this highlighter green, seamless bra from Good American.
La Blanca 4-Inch Board Shorts, $61
Loose shorts are ideal for lounging or tackling everyday errands. This pair from La Blanca has a 4-inch inseam which is awesome especially if your bottoms tend to ride up.
