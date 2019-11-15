What Is “Clean” Nail Polish? We Have The Answer & The Best Labels To Shop

"Unfortunately, since we exist in a basically unregulated market when it comes to beauty products, there is no universal definition of 'non-toxic' nail polish," explains nail pro and Tenoverten founder Nadine Abramcyk. "Brands decide where they draw the line in determining whether they can call themselves non-toxic," she says. "We at Tenoverten remove eight potentially harmful chemicals from the typical nail polish formula and consider the removal of these ingredients to deem us non-toxic."