These Movie Musicals On Netflix Are The Ones That You Want

Sometimes singing aloud, alone, in the shower just doesn’t quite cut it. For those musical fans who know every single line from Wicked or Rent by heart, then, there’s thankfully an easy way to get your song-and-dance fix without breaking the bank: simply by turning to Netflix. The streaming platform may be better known for binge-worthy thriller series like The Haunting of Hill House or documentary shows like Making a Murderer , but within its vast archives, it also has a surprisingly comprehensive collection of musicals, past and present.