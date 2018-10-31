These Movie Musicals On Netflix Are The Ones That You Want

Sometimes singing aloud, alone, in the shower just doesn’t quite cut it. For those musical fans who know every single line from Wicked or Rent by heart, then, there’s thankfully an easy way to get your song-and-dance fix without breaking the bank: simply by turning to Netflix. The streaming platform may be better known for binge-worthy thriller series like The Haunting of Hill House or documentary shows like Making a Murderer, but within its vast archives, it also has a surprisingly comprehensive collection of musicals, past and present.
From 1954’s White Christmas, which stars Hollywood legends Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, and Rosemary Clooney, to more recent hits like 2015’s Sing Street, Netflix boasts an impressive range of musicals that really show how the genre has changed over the years — and, more importantly, how there is a musical for every mood, taste and viewer.
For those who have little ones (or are simply young at heart), Netflix has a whole treasure trove of animated flicks ranging from Pocahontas to Moana, Hercules to Prince of Egypt, as well as slightly more grown-up fare like The Nightmare Before Christmas, which will likely land a little differently for those who watched the movie classics as kids.
Modern hits like Mamma Mia! (pre-Cher) and the live adaptation of Beauty and the Beast are also available for streaming. Classics like Phantom of the Opera and Newsies are among Netflix’s collection as well, so consider your weekend plans set from now through the end of the calendar year.
Ahead, see what other gems are lurking in Netflix’s archives, and get ready to settle in for some musical magic.