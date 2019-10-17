Cancel your plans for tonight, because Need Supply is having its Friends + Family Sale as we speak. From now through October 21, the entire Need Supply Co website is 30% off, making it the perfect time to stock up on designer faves like Rachel Comey, Ganni, Nanushka, Acne Studios, and more. If you were planning on a fall wardrobe refresher then this is your moment.
If nothing else, at least head on over for some inspiration because no one does styling quite like this crew, remember the Wes Anderson-inspired Need Supply lookbook? If you end up over there clicking around, you might get tempted but, don’t blame us! We are merely the fashion messengers. Come on, you know you’d be heartbroken if you passed up these goodies while they were on sale.
