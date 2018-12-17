The Perfect Gifts To Buy The Music Lovers In Your Life

Music makes the people come together, as a wise philosopher once said. There are all kinds of music lovers out there, from the high-commitment stans who dedicate their social media lives to curating news about their faves, to the snooty audiophile who will only listen to the highest quality sound files. But, as the time of year for giving gifts come around, what does one buy them after you've already gotten their favorite band T-shirt and a Spotify subscription?
This holiday season, we're recommending all kinds of gifts ranging from unusual and eccentric to must-haves for anyone, for the sonically inclined. Be they in need of a new set of earbuds, in search of a great new music book, or looking for the perfect piece of wall art — we have all the music lovers on your shopping list covered.
Flip through for options from high to low in price, to please the bourgeoisie and the rebel, this holiday season.