The Motivational Podcasts You Need In 2021

When I stopped commuting and started WFH 10
years months ago, I didn't think I'd miss the subway much. The crowding. The smells. But soon I realized something major was missing from my day: the motivational podcasts I listened to on the train.
I used to play episodes of The Longform Podcast, for example, to get myself fired up to do my job, network, and find new ways to tell a story. Other days, I'd need fitness inspo, and would cue up the Ali On The Run Show, which is about what keeps runners going.
I've missed this morning ritual, and since the beginning of the year is a great time to form new habits, I'm resolving to start my days by taking a walk and tuning into a motivational podcast.
Of course, people look for different things from their podcasts. But this list — a sampling of my favorite motivational shows — is sure to contain at least one option that will resonate with you and your goals, whether you're looking for a good conversation among activists to reignite your internal fire, or more practical self-care hacks to help you jumpstart your own healing.