In spite of the fact that I am an unabashed weenie about the cold, I still seem to be incapable of dressing appropriately for the weather. While in motion, however, dressed properly for the seasonal conditions, I found these walks to be strangely soothing (the Cuddl Duds site explains that the base layers are built of magic ceramic fibers designed to help enhance circulation...so I could still feel my feet at the end of the walk). To be honest, vitamin D is a miracle drug — even in short bursts. Wandering outdoors between the end of the workday and an evening meal served as a book end — a way of helping my brain to exit its more efficient, professional state in favor of a steadier, off-duty cadence.