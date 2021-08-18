How To Survive Your New Hot-Desking Work Setup

This fall, while still keeping an eye on CDC recommendations and the latest Delta updates, many are heading back into shared workspaces. But, just like many facets of today's "new normal," offices won't function exactly the same as they used to. Many companies are implementing hot-desking — or, as it's sometimes called, hoteling — a strategy for a more flexible, hybrid work environment. It's a practice that ensures that offices don't go over capacity, but it also means that our old creature comforts (our mugs! our butt cushions!) must now be able to be packed up and put away at the end of the day. So, we wrangled up the best portable workstation gear to help you survive your new hot-desk setup.
However you're commuting to work — whether by bus, subway, car, bike, or foot — the easier you can transfer one workspace to another, the better. Standing desk converters, inflatable lumbar support pillows, nifty self-cleaning water bottles, and more transportable treasures are here to make your hybrid work experience as convenient as possible.
The pandemic is still ongoing, and our understanding of the best safety practices is continuing to evolve. For the latest recommendations and guidelines, we suggest visiting COVID-related resources provided by your local health department, the WHO, and the CDC, and staying up-to-date about your rights in the workplace. For more news about COVID and how it affects our lives, check out Refinery29's reporting on the pandemic here.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.