How To Survive Your New Hot-Desking Work Setup

This fall, while still keeping an eye on CDC recommendations and the latest Delta updates , many are heading back into shared workspaces . But, just like many facets of today's "new normal," offices won't function exactly the same as they used to. Many companies are implementing hot-desking — or, as it's sometimes called, hoteling — a strategy for a more flexible, hybrid work environment. It's a practice that ensures that offices don't go over capacity, but it also means that our old creature comforts (our mugs! our butt cushions!) must now be able to be packed up and put away at the end of the day. So, we wrangled up the best portable workstation gear to help you survive your new hot-desk setup.