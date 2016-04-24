Unless you’re getting a free burger, donut, or T-shirt out of it, no one really gives a crap about celebrating random holidays. Sure, national Love Your Dog Day is kind-of cute, but National Corn Dog Day? Pass — well, maybe... But if there’s one day that is worth celebrating, it’s probably today. April 24 is National Lingerie Day, one of the few random occasions you can use as the perfect excuse to treat yourself to something pretty and new.
To set you on the right path, we've rounded up some steamy underthings that are sure to put you in the celebration mood. While you could go the easy route and opt for your favorite black lacy set, why not branch out in the underwear department? From mesh to velour and baby pink to blood red, these pairings justify penning today down in your cal.
