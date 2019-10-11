When The Comfort Of Leggings Meets The Elegance Of Leather, Everyone Wins

There’s something extra special about leather pants. They're considered rugged, protective, and structured, and in our modern era, incredibly luxurious. Working with leather is ancient stuff, too; having been used to make clothing since the dawn of mankind. (Right?) Leggings seem to be at total odds with this heavy-duty substance: very much a product of the 20th century, designed for comfort and coziness with a construction that can, at times, veer towards flimsiness. And yet, after all this time, the twain have met — with sexy results.
While it seems like an unlikely May-December romance between the body-hugging legwear and the supple material, they’re actually a match made in heaven. Leather conforms to the legs with the same intuition and ease of that trusty cotton-spandex blend, they're often as comfy and warm as sweats, and they give your wardrobe that boost of polish making them an essential that can be worn over and over again. Click through to see the best leather leggings — both genuine and faux — that we could find right now. And if you don’t wear another pair pants for the rest of the season, we won’t blame you one bit.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.