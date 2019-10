When The Comfort Of Leggings Meets The Elegance Of Leather, Everyone Wins

While it seems like an unlikely May-December romance between the body-hugging legwear and the supple material , they’re actually a match made in heaven. Leather conforms to the legs with the same intuition and ease of that trusty cotton-spandex blend, they're often as comfy and warm as sweats, and they give your wardrobe that boost of polish making them an essential that can be worn over and over again. Click through to see the best leather leggings — both genuine and faux — that we could find right now. And if you don’t wear another pair pants for the rest of the season, we won’t blame you one bit.