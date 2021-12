From Serums to Statement Earrings, Here Are 20 Stylish Gifts From Latinx-Owned Brands

¡La Navidad está a la vuelta de la esquina! And what makes a latine holiday season feel quintessentially latine other than the limitless festive foods and non-stop celebrations? Gifting a product from a latinx-owned brand , of course. From big celebrity imprints like Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty and Honest Company , Jessica Alba’s family-oriented lifestyle company, to small-footprint indies like the goth-y Necromancy Cosmetica and Spanish-language statement-tee brand JZD , there's a gift here for everyone on your list. Makeup lovers? Yes. Skincare obsessed? We’ve got you covered. Candle enthusiasts? Definitely. Plus, your thoughtful present will feel even more special when the purchase is supporting a latinx-owned business . Keep on scrolling to see what products should be debajo del árbol on Christmas morning.