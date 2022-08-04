Calling hot sauce just a "condiment" does a disservice to the sadistic substance. For those who like it hot, spice is a bonafide sensation. For those who like chemistry, spice is the pain-inducing chemical compound capsaicin that's found in hot peppers. And for those who simply enjoy a lil' extra oomph, it's a plate's saving grace. There is also a sea of hot sauces to choose from, all promising spice so shocking or enticing that you'll ascend to a new plane (or maybe simply eradicate your taste buds). To cut through all the chaos, we did the hard work for you and unearthed the internet's best hot sauces worthy of a spot in your cart, your cabinet, and most importantly, your heart.
Now, about that famous Scoville Scale. Since hot sauces come in all kinds of bottles and flavors — habanero, green chili, Sichuan, red pepper, the list goes on — the Scoville Scale at least helps us organize them by spice level. For reference, between the 90 and 16,000,000 SHU (Scoville Heat Units), your average bottle of Tabasco falls at 2,500 SHU. With all that saucy info squared away, prepare for the sweet, savory, and of course, spicy top picks, ahead.
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.