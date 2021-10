21 Harry Styles-Inspired Hoodies Perfect For Fall

It might not have been a Wednesday, but that didn't stop Styles from wearing pink as he was out and about in New York City earlier this week. But it's not so much the color that's caught our eye, rather the ability of this humble hoodie, the ultimate loungewear garment , to make the case for that whole athflow thing we've been hearing so much about. (ICYMI: That's the next iteration of the seemingly immortal atheleisure movement, wherein casual clothes get a refined upgrade for more not-so-casual settings.) Consider this proof that 2020's matching sweatsuits are destined for greatness beyond the couch. Or at least, their top halves are. For anyone who has yet to adopt this kind of laid-back attire into their everyday wardrobes, we've rounded up 21 of the best women's hoodies for fall, from the exact Styles style to alternatives in more neutral shades for the highlighter-hue averse. So go ahead and shop the selection ahead like it's the only thing you'll ever do, at least as far as your fall wardrobe is concerned.