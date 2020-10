8 Heated Blankets That Will Make You Feel Like A Toasty Human-Size Burrito

If you’re not set on the idea of a blanket that generates heat from an electrical source, we feel you — but, hear us out on the full scoop first. When crafted correctly, heated blankets are not only safe to use but also ideal counterparts for everything from chilly evening couch-lounging to all-night Netflix marathons or weekday working from bed in the wrapped-up comfort of a human-sized toasty blanket burrito . We went ahead and searched the internet for the bestselling heated blanket bets worth considering for the cold weather to come — highlighting everything from star-ratings to excitable reviews from cozy fans across the globe.