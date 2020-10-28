This Halloween will be different than last year and, well, every year before that, so the same old Instagram captions just won't do. Thats' why we've come up with the 25 best Halloween movie captions to cleanse your Instagram of the horror show that is 2020. Seriously, don't we all need a refresh after this terrifying year?
For a year that's been spooky long before this season, we're channeling Wednesday Addams and Lydia Deetz. We've included some classic lines from iconic horror movies like The Shining and Scream. While also adding some quotes that will hopefully reach legendary status soon. Seriously, Midsommar is rife with slightly terrifying bon mots.
Don't worry, it's not all doom and gloom, we've included movie lines that will tickle your funny bone or help you pick up a new boo. (Sorry had to.) Oh, and don't forget one of our favorite lines from Hocus Pocus, too. Let these quotes put a spell on you and all your followers who could use some Insta joy right about now.
Halloween is a time for frights, costumes, and fun, but this year is a little different. You can still do all of those things, but please make sure to practice proper social distancing measures, avoid large gatherings, and remember every costume is best paired with a mask. Refinery29 is your one-stop Halloween shop when it comes to ways to celebrate safely. Enjoy!