15 Best Halloween Decorations To Deck The Fall Halls With

The true beauty of Halloween is just how many ways one can celebrate, especially as an adult. You can pass out candy, or you can drunkenly pass out at your friend's annual haunted monster bash. Even Halloween decor presents a kind of choose-your-own spooky adventure. They drastically vary in eeriness, cheeriness, and overall appearance. To help cover all your most festive Halloween 2022 needs, we corralled a slew of spooktacular decor of all kinds that scream "This is Halloween!" in the spirit of Jack Skellington. We're talking (ironically) ginormous Baby Yoda inflatables for Star Wars fans, Stranger Things merch for TV lovers, chic glass pumpkins for those who like to go all out in style, and more. Plus, we threw in a "cute" category for those of us who diverge from the ghostly norm and prefer something spoopy. Trick-or-treat your way through the following festive buys worthy of a spot on your mantle, front porch, etc., below.
Best Tasteful Halloween Decorations
Halloween decor can get tacky, but it can also get trés chic. Look to West Elm, Anthropologie, and Mackenzie-Childs for seasonal gems that embody the spirit (yes, pun intended) of the holiday but can be left out all year round.
Best Indoor Halloween Decorations
Ah, the classic indoor Halloween decorations. While some love decking the fall halls with giant inflatables, larger-than-life light fixtures, and other marvels, some like a more understated look. Urban Outfitters, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Amazon are home to an array of goods that won't overwhelm your space but still get the spooky point across.
Best Outdoor Halloween Decorations
Onto Halloween's main stage: the great outdoors, aka your front porch, yard, or door. For any and all quirky doormats, Etsy is the place to be. Meanwhile, Pottery Barn's Halloween shop has us blown away with its unique buys — like this 4-foot-tall Snoopy figure. And we can't say no to a string of multi-colored witch hats (yes, although it's not recommended, they're big enough to fit on a head).
Best Halloween Inflatables
Inflatables are such a mainstay in the Halloween decoration space that they need their own category. This year's inflatable MVP? Wayfair. While we truly should not be surprised that the massive home goods hub is filled with an alarming amount of these fixtures, we're impressed nonetheless. The adorable Baby Yoda and extravagant Ursula inflatables are just the tip of the Halloween decor iceberg over at Wayfair. Urban Outfitters also has some niche and festive inflatable must-haves as well.
Best Cute Halloween Decorations
And last, but certainly not least, the cute Halloween decorations. For adorable charms are just as impactful as scary ones during the month of October, look at Etsy, Smoko, and HomeGoods. Those tiny ghost vases would look lovely atop a desk and, although a bolder choice, the "Cheers Witches" neon sign could literally light up your kitchen for a party. Score Smoko's classic Halloween Blind Box and be surprised by one of five of the brand's dressed-up icons.
