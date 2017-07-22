The Ultimate Guide To Foundation Brushes

So you've found your perfect foundation — the one that ticks all your boxes where coverage, texture, and finish are concerned. Good for you! The only thing you need to seal the deal? A foundation brush to take it from the liquid in the bottle to looking like actual skin on your face.
Like most things in beauty, there are dozens of options to choose from and finding a brush that works well with your base and desired coverage isn't always easy. To simplify the process, we asked makeup artist Nina Soriano to break it down for us. Check out her pro picks, ahead.