The Best Fitness Trackers To Monitor Steps & More

Back when smartwatches were still a niche trend, the fitness tracker market basically consisted of one or two brands. Now, it seems that every tech brand has its version of wearable tech. While options are fine and dandy, it does sort of make choosing a gadget that much harder; we're here to help with that.
Whether you're an avid runner or simply looking to monitor your movement, there's a fitness tracker that's perfect for your lifestyle and workout regimen. From Apple Watch's Activity app-fueled tracker to Fitbit's sleekest band yet, we've edited a curated assortment of gadgets you'll love to wear everyday.
Increasingly so, fitness trackers are zooming out from counting steps and calorie to an overall approach to health; many smartwatches now offer meditation app integration, or timed breathing exercises intended to encourage a mindful moment of pause.
So, which one is right for you? Ahead, your best bets for fitness trackers at every budget.
