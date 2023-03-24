Surprise! Fenty Beauty’s Friends & Family Sale Is Here With 25% Off Sitewide

It's the start of a brand new season, which means swapping out our dark lips and hydrating primers for light glosses and mattifying foundations. And there's no better place to give your makeup bag a refresh this season than at Fenty Beauty. Because they know we've got makeup-buying on our minds, they've given us a sale that you can't afford to miss. Today through March 27, get 25% off sitewide with select favorites up to 60% off. No promo codes are needed, simply add your faves to cart before your perfect shade sells out completely. Keep reading to see what we're coveting from this Rihanna-approved sale.
With buildable medium long-wear coverage in 50 shades, this matte foundation ensures your face looks soft and fresh through anything. And there are plenty of Fenty Pro Filt'r foundation devotees out there, giving it a 4.5- out of 5-star rating among 8,582 reviews.
It's the OG Gloss Bomb but way better and hotter. The Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer instantly plumps and tints your pout. With 674 reviews with a 4.5- out of 5-star rating, reviewers call it their "go-to lipgloss."
The iconic red lipstick Rihana wore for her Super Bowl Halftime show, the Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in The MVP shade will leave your lips smooth with a velvet-matte texture while giving you ultra-intense color.
The Fenty Eau de Parfum features notes of magnolia, musk, tangerine, and Bulgarian rose for a warm floral scent. The fragrance itself is rated 4 out of 5 stars with 2,587 reviews, with buyers saying they've "gotten nothing but compliments" when they wear it. This set also includes a gorgeous, limited-edition Fenty-branded silk scarf.
Not much of a foundation wearer? Lucky for you, Fenty Beauty also has a moisturizing skin tint. Available in 25 shades, the tinted moisturizer delivers a blurring effect to the skin and is both easy to apply and blend.
Lightweight, oil-free, and mattifying, the Fenty Pro Filt'r Mattifying Primer fights against shine and visible pores to get your skin looking smooth and ready for makeup.
The Fenty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush is a non-greasy, natural-looking, and lightweight pop of color that's easy to blend. Available in 9 cheerful shades, the blush has a 4.5- out of 5-star rating and 906 reviews — buyers rave they "just love the finish" and say it's easy to use.
