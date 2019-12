It may not be the easiest dichotomy to navigate, but with H&M ’s superlative holiday collection — the sequins! the Fair Isle knits! the flouncy dresses! — and a little extra thought, it won't be hard to earn the title of Most Observant Friend. Ahead, we’ve picked out the very best pieces to fit four distinct styles, from English-countryside-meets-ugly-sweater-party to a high-drama aesthetic inspired by the City Of Light. Matching these vibes up to each member of your crew is up to you, but we’ve taken care of the rest.